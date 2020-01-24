Beale Street Music Festival gets high-profile shout-out from The Oprah Magazine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – YOU know it’s fun, and WE know it’s fun. Now more people across the country will know the Beale Street Music Festival is fun too!

The Beale Street Music Festival is included in the most recent ‘The Oprah Magazine’ in an article entitled ‘14 Summer Music Festival That You Won’t Want to Miss in 2020.’

The magazine said, “The Beale Street Music Festival will celebrate its 44th year as a central part of the annual Memphis in May festivities. Though the rest of the lineup will be revealed in February, so far the acts include a mix of soul, blues, rock, and hip-hop.”

This year’s music fest is May 1-3, 2020, at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis. 3-day passes are on sale now.

