‘Cats,’ ‘Madea,’ ‘Rambo’ top Razzie Award nominees

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Taylor Swift as Bombalurina in a scene from “Cats.” (Universal Pictures via AP)

Rebel Wilson is up for Worst Actress for "The Hustle" and Worst Supporting Actress for "Cats."

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — As Hollywood excitement builds for Sunday’s Academy Awards, the Golden Raspberry Foundation unveiled nominations Saturday for the 40th Razzie Awards, mocking the worst films and performances of the past year, with “Cats,” “A Madea Family Funeral” and “Rambo: Last Blood” leading the list.

All three films were nominated for worst picture, along with “The Fanatic” and “The Haunting of Sharon Tate.”

Sylvester Stallone earned a nomination for worst actor for his return to the role of Rambo in “Rambo: Last Blood.” Past Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey also earned a nod for his “backside-baring” performance in “Serenity.”

John Travolta was nominated for his work in two films, “The Fanatic” and “Trading Paint,” while James Franco was nominated for “Zeroville” and David Harbour for his devilish turn as “Hellboy.”

Anne Hathaway, also a past Oscar winner, was nominated for worst actress for her work in the films “The Hustle” and “Serenity.” Tyler Perry earned a cross-gender nomination in the category for the farewell portrayal of Madea in “A Madea Family Funeral.”

Also up for the $4.97 Razzie statuette are Hilary Duff for “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” Francesca Hayward for “Cats” and Rebel Wilson for “The Hustle.”

Wilson also earned a nomination for worst supporting actress for “Cats,” as did her co-star in that film, Oscar winner Judi Dench. Jessica Chastain was nominated for “Dark Phoenix,” as were Cassi Davis for “A Madea Family Funeral” and Fenessa Pineda for “Rambo: First Blood.”

Tyler Perry has two nominations for worst supporting actor, for his roles as Joe and Uncle Heathrow in “A Madea Family Funeral.” James Corden was also nominated for his supporting work in “Cats,” while Seth Rogen was nominated for “Zeroville” and Bruce Willis for “Glass.”

The Razzie Award winners have traditionally been announced the day before the Oscars. But according to the Golden Raspberry Foundation, the schedule was changed this year due to the Oscar ceremony being advanced to early February.

The date for the presenting of the Razzie Awards has not been set.

Here is a complete list of nominees:

WORST PICTURE

“Cats”

“The Fanatic”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST ACTOR

James Franco, “Zeroville”

David Harbour, “Hellboy”

Matthew McConaughey, “Serenity”

Sylvester Stallone, “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta, “The Fanatic,” and “Trading Paint”

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff, “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

Anne Hathaway, “The Hustle” and “Serenity”

Francesca Hayward, “Cats”

Tyler Perry (As Medea), “A Madea Family Funeral”

Rebel Wilson, “The Hustle”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, “Dark Phoenix”

Cassi Davis, “A Madea Family Funeral”

Judi Dench, “Cats”

Fenessa Pineda, “Rambo: First Blood”

Rebel Wilson, “Cats”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden, “Cats”

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Family Funeral” (as Joe)

Tyler Perry, “A Madea Family Funeral” (as Uncle Heathrow)

Seth Rogen, “Zeroville”

Bruce Willis, “Glass”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, “Cats”

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered `Bulge,’ “Cats”

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), “A Madea Family Funeral”

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

WORST DIRECTOR

Fred Durst, “The Fanatic”

James Franco, “Zeroville”

Adrian Grunberg, “Rambo: Last Blood”

Tom Hooper, “Cats”

Neil Marshall, “Hellboy”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Cats,” Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” Written by Danial Farrands

“Hellboy,” Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

“A Madea Family Funeral,” Written by Tyler Perry

“Rambo: Last Blood,” Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Dark Phoenix”

“Godzilla, King of the Monsters”

“Hellboy”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

“Dragged Across Concrete”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“Hellboy”

“Joker”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD (for a past Razzie winner in a redeeming role)

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick 3” and “Toy Story 4”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Will Smith, “Aladdin”