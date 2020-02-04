Company accuses Pilgrimage Festival of failing to pay bill

(AP) – An audio-visual company has sued the organizers of an annual festival in Tennessee over allegations that the festival hasn’t paid the company.
The Tennessean reports Big Thrill Productions is seeking $110,000 for the bill and attorney and legal fees from Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival. The company says its bill wasn’t paid within 10 days of when it was due.
The founder of the festival says organizers have paid their bills. A spokesman for the group also says the festival wasn’t aware of any outstanding payments due.
The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is an annual two-day event in Franklin held in late September.