Company accuses Pilgrimage Festival of failing to pay bill

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 22: Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra performs onstage during day 2 of the 2019 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 22, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

(AP) – An audio-visual company has sued the organizers of an annual festival in Tennessee over allegations that the festival hasn’t paid the company.

The Tennessean reports Big Thrill Productions is seeking $110,000 for the bill and attorney and legal fees from Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival. The company says its bill wasn’t paid within 10 days of when it was due.

The founder of the festival says organizers have paid their bills. A spokesman for the group also says the festival wasn’t aware of any outstanding payments due.

The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is an annual two-day event in Franklin held in late September.