“Cruisin’ the Square” in Collierville gives car enthusiasts opportunity to showcase vehicles

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Mark Payne is a resident of Germantown who heard about “Cruisin’ the Square” on Facebook from his wife. He decided to take his family out for dinner at Dyer’s Cafe in the Collierville Square in his 1971 Teal Ford Bronco.

“It’s a 1971 Bronco. It is mostly original. It’s had one paint job but everything else is original. Eighty-thousand original miles, it’s got the Ford 302 V8 in it. We take it out at least once a week when the weather is good. Summertime, more often,” said Payne.

Cruisin’ the Square is an event that occurs on the third Thursday of every month. This gives families and car-enthusiasts alike the chance to showcase their proudest vehicles and admire others. Payne tells us that he’s had his dream car for almost ten years now and puts roughly four-thousand miles on it a year. He says on sunny days he enjoys taking his kids out for ice cream in the Bronco provided that the weather is nice.

Despite chilly January temperatures, Payne was still able to enjoy dinner with his family and even had a few admirers stop to look as his car.