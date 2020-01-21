International Blues Challenge returns to Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Once again, Memphis is hosting an event B.B. King would be proud of.

The 35th International Blues Challenge is set to hit Beale Street January 28- February 1, 2020.

According to Memphis Travel, the IBC is the world’s largest gathering of blues musicians. More than 250 solo acts, duos, and bands are expected to participate at clubs on Beale Street. The event also includes a Youth Showcase, where musicians under the age of 21 will perform at Hard Rock Café.

Memphis’ historic Orpheum Theatre will host the grand finale.

