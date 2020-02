Less than two weeks after Justin Bieber released his new album, he’s celebrating a new accolade.

The 25-year-old’s album “Changes” debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. It became his seventh number 1 album, making him the youngest solo artist to achieve that many.

He eclipsed Elvis Presley on that honor.The King of Rock -n- Roll garnered seven number 1 albums in 1961 just before his 27th birthday. Bieber turns 26 March 1st.