Luke Combs headed to FedExForum in September, with special guests Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher

(FEDEXFORUM NEWS RELEASE) – ACM, CMA, CMT Award-winning and Grammy nominated artist Luke Combs will continue his extensive What You See Is What You Get Tour with a stop at FedExForum this fall on Saturday, September 26. The tour will also feature special guests Ashley McBryde and Ray Fulcher.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office.

The tour continues a groundbreaking and historic series of years for Combs, who made his debut as the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month. Combs performed two songs from his critically acclaimed new album, What You See Is What You Get: “Lovin’ On You” and “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

In November, What You See Is What You Get debuted at No. 1 on the All-Genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with 172,000 equivalent units sold. It was also a global No. 1 album, topping charts in Canada, Australia and the U.K. The record enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a country album with 74 million on-demand streams.

Produced by Scott Moffatt, What You See Is What You Get features 17 songs including the five tracks previously released via The Prequel EP last summer. The EP debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with all five tracks charting on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Top 25—a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959. Additionally, Combs’ last single, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” spent three weeks at No. 1 at country radio, making it Combs’ seventh consecutive No. 1—a first on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Following this success, Combs’ new single, “Does To Me” featuring Eric Church, was recently shipped to country radio.

In celebration of the album, Combs is set to headline his first ever stadium show at Appalachian State University’s Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC on May 2. The sold-out show continues Combs’ historic success on the road with the first leg of the “What You See Is What You Get Tour” selling out immediately after going on-sale last fall, including two record-breaking feats. Combs sold out Lexington, Kentucky’s Rupp Arena in 12 minutes—breaking the record for the fastest sell-out in the venue’s 43-year history (previously set by Paul McCartney). Combs also broke University Park, Pennsylvania’s Bryce Jordan Center’s venue record for fastest single-show sell-out (previously held by Luke Bryan).

Adding to his landmark year, Combs’ debut album, This One’s For You, was recently certified RIAA Triple Platinum. Since its release in 2017, the album has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain’s Come On Over in 1997. This One’s For You was also the most-streamed country album of 2019. Moreover, several of Combs’ songs have also received new RIAA certifications: 4x Platinum “Beautiful Crazy,” 4x Platinum “When It Rains It Pours,” 2x Platinum “She Got The Best of Me” and Platinum “Must’ve Never Met You.”

