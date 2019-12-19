Another artist added to 2020 Beale Street Music Festival line-up

(MEMPHIS IN MAY NEWS RELEASE) – UPDATE 2/14/2020 – Another Artist has been added to the line up for the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival. Organizers announced 21 Savage will take the stage on Friday, May 1.

ARTIST ADDITION

turning the heat up on Friday, May 1 and welcoming 21 Savage to headline #BSMF20!



— Beale Street Music Festival (@BealeStMusicFes) February 14, 2020

Some changes were also made to the schedule.

UPDATED #BSMF20 day-by-day schedule



*note Young Dolph (Sat.) and Waka Flocka Flame (Sun.) have switched days — Beale Street Music Festival (@BealeStMusicFes) February 14, 2020

UPDATE 2/12/2020: Memphis in May’s Beale Street Music Festival proudly announces its wide-ranging 2020 lineup. Often cited for bringing together an eclectic mix of artists and genres for the three-day festival on the banks of the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis, the forty-fourth installment upholds that reputation with a lineup featuring hip hop, rock, alternative, Americana, pop, and of course, the blues.

With a first round of headliners that was announced in December and featured The Lumineers, Lil Wayne, The Avett Brothers and Memphis’ own Oscar-winning Three 6 Mafia, Beale Street Music Festival now adds to that list of headliners Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, The 1975, DaBaby, and 311. Other big-name acts joining them are Deftones, Leon Bridges, Lindsey Buckingham, Louis the Child, Nelly, Portugal. The Man, Brittany Howard, Liam Gallagher and Memphis rappers Moneybagg Yo, Young Dolph and Al Kapone.



“While the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival not only brings back to Tom Lee Park popular acts such as Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Avett Brothers, 311 and Deftones, we’re bringing new acts who are making their festival debut in 2020, such as The Lumineers, Lil Wayne, The 1975, DaBaby, and Leon Bridges” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May. “Of course, Beale Street Music Festival always prominently features Memphis artists and this year is no exception, with Three 6 Mafia, Moneybagg Yo, Young Dolph, Mavis Staples, Project Pat, Al Kapone, Lil Wyte, Amy LaVere and many more.”

With a month-long cultural salute to Ghana this year, the lineup also features two Ghanaian superstar artists: multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie, who has been recognized twice as Africa’s Artist of the Year and named to MTV’s and BET’s lists of top African rap artists, and Stonebwoy, named 2019’s Best Male Artist at the African Entertainment Awards.

Other lineup highlights include: Of Monsters and Men, AJR, Rival Sons, Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra, Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Glorious Sons, Patty Griffin (winner of the 2020 Grammy for Best Folk Album), Waka Flocka Flame, Dirty Honey, Duke Deuce, Reignwolf, Toosii, Beabadoobee, Crobot and Lil Migo.

BRINGING THE HEAT THIS MAY! PRESENTING THE 2020 BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL LINEUP



— Beale Street Music Festival (@BealeStMusicFes) February 12, 2020

The Beale Street Music Festival celebrates its blues heritage all weekend long in the Coca-Cola Blues Tent with headline performances by Keb Mo (winner of the 2020 Grammy for Best Americana Album), Bobby Rush, and Taj Mahal, along with Janiva Magness, Don Bryant & the Bo-Keys, Trigger Hippy, Kenny Brown, Lisa Mills, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Sue Foley, Blind Mississippi Morris, Earl the Pearl Banks, Hurricane Ruth, Kelly Hunt, Richard Johnston, Earl “the Pearl” Banks, Memphissippi Sound, and Australia’s Blues Music Award winners, Kings and Associates.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here and are sold now through April 19 as three-day passes for just $145 or single-day tickets for $55 (limited quantities). A limited number of VIP passes are also available for $699 and provide access to exclusive viewing platforms near the main stages and in the Blues Tent, private “comfort station” restrooms, and light snacks and drinks (including limited alcoholic beverages) for all three days.

The festival opens to the public at 5:00 pm on Friday, May 1 and runs through Sunday, May 3.

December 19, 2019: After a record-setting 2019, the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival announces the first round of artists confirmed for its eagerly-awaited 2020 lineup. With a reputation for an eclectic mix of genres, the forty-fourth annual Beale Street Music Festival also offers a diverse blend of both big-name national acts, world-renown Memphis artists and up-and-coming performers.

This first round of Beale Street Music Festival headliners includes The Lumineers, Lil Wayne, the return of perennial festival favorite The Avett Brothers, and Memphis’ own Three 6 Mafia who haven’t played BSMF in eight years. Additional first-round artists include soul singer Leon Bridges, rock icon Lindsey Buckingham, Portugal. The Man, Brittany Howard, pop artists AJR, Memphis rapper Young Dolph, 2020 double Grammy nominee Rival Sons, R&B legend Mavis Staples, Billy Strings, Toad the Wet Sprocket, bluesman Taj Mahal, and Sheer Mag.

“The Beale Street Music Festival always features more than sixty artists with a high concentration of Memphis talent, attracting ticket buyers in 2019 from all fifty states and twenty-six countries,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May. “There’s always tremendous anticipation for our announcement each year, and while the complete lineup will be announced in early February, this year we decided to release the first round of artists now to give our fans a sample of how big the 2020 Beale Street Music Festival will be.”

Currently, a limited quantity of three-day passes remains at the discounted $135 price, but that will increase to the next price level when supplies are exhausted. Patrons may also choose the three-day VIP experience for $699, granting them access to exclusive viewing platforms near the stages, private “comfort station” restrooms, and light snacks and drinks (including limited alcoholic beverages) for all three days. All passes can be purchased through eventbrite.com just in time for gift-giving.

2020 Memphis in May International Festival Dates Month-long Salute to Ghana: May 1-31, 2020 Beale Street Music Festival: May 1-3, 2020 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest: May 13-16, 2020 Great American River Run 5K, 10K and Half Marathon: May 23, 2020

For additional information, please visit the Memphis in May web site at www.memphisinmay.org.