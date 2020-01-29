Memphis, the Home of the Blues, hosts 36th International Blues Challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis is hosting the 36th International Blues Challenge this week, and they are kicking things off on a high note. Tuesday’s competition was held at Club 152 on Beale Street.

Local 24 spoke with the President and CEO of the Blues Foundation, Barbara Newman, to see what was going on this week. She tells us that over 900 artists from all over the world, including 17 different countries, will be in Memphis to bring us the best of the blues.

Over 3,000 people are expected to wander Beale Street every night this week and hopefully be drawn to the music.

“We want Memphis especially to be proud that this event is happening in their hometown” Newman said.

With two competing divisions, solo/duo and band, the competition is heating up with so many acts fighting for the best, new blues artist. Winning means money, status, exposure and the unique opportunity to network with some of the biggest names in the genre.

The competition finals will be held at the Orpheum Theater Saturday, February 1. These musicians will walk the streets of Memphis and the downtown bars this Sunday.

