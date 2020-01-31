New emojis focus on gender inclusivity, others include ninjas, mammoths, and “Italian hand gesture”

Get your thumbs ready, new emojis are on the way. 117 new emojis approved by the Unicode Consortium will be rolled out later this year.

The big theme appears to be gender inclusivity. We’ll be getting the transgender flag, a gender-neutral santa, and a man wearing a wedding veil.

Another entry sure to be popular is called “Italian hand gesture.” It’s the pinched fingers often used to express confusion, disbelief, or rejection.

Ninjas, mammoths, bubble tea, a human heart, and a smiley face shedding a single tear also made the cut.