‘Punky Brewster’ sequel series in the works for NBC Universal’s streaming service

The 10-episode series will feature original cast members in a grown up world.

Rejoice 1980s sitcom fans! The beloved show, Punky Brewster, is set to come to life again in a series revival.

The 10-episode series will feature original cast members, including star Soleil Moon Frye as the grown main character and Punky’s best friend, Cherie Johnson.

The original series revolved around a Punky, a young girl being raised by a foster parent.

According to TODAY, Frye said she was beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back to life.

“It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time,” Frye said. “To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!”

TODAY also reported that Freddie Prinze Jr. will make an appearance in the pilot episode as Punky’s ex-husband.

The announcement was made Thursday morning on NBC’s TODAY Show, saying the reboot of the 1980s sitcom will premiere on NBC’s new streaming platform.

NBC Universal announced in September that they are planning on joining the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+ by launching their own streaming service, ‘Peacock.’

Punky Brewster will be joining other NBC shows on the streaming service, including “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.” More information on the streaming service, Peacock, is expected Thursday afternoon from NBC Universal.