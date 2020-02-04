Rock band Slipknot to bring Knotfest Roadshow 2020 to FedExForum in June

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 25: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Corey Taylor from Slipknot performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 25, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

(FEDEXFORUM NEWS RELEASE) – Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning hard rock band SLIPKNOT is bringing the KNOTFEST ROADSHOW 2020 to the FedExForum Stage on Friday, June 12.

Tickets for KNOTFEST ROADSHOW 2020 go on-sale to the general public this Friday, February 7 at noon at ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. An exclusive presale is set for Thursday, February 6 from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. for all Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Holders, Grizzlies’ e-news subscribers, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mail communications, or by connection with FedExForum and the Grizzlies on their social sites.

SLIPKNOT continues to traverse the world to capacity crowds in support of their No.1 album, WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND. Their live shows continues to get bigger, fill bigger arenas and blow minds around the world. Reviews of the current sold out European arena continue to roll in and are unanimous in their praise – Kerrang gave the London o2 Arena show its highest rating, stating “there is no better metal band on earth than this.”

WE ARE NOT YOUR KIND is highlighted by the current singles ‘Nero Forte’ and ‘Solway Firth’ as well as the LP’s lead single ‘Unsainted.’ The three tracks feature an M. Shawn Crahan directed official music video, and each trended worldwide on YouTube with ‘Unsainted’ at No. 1 worldwide for a full 24 hours.

