‘Saturday Night Live’ funnyman Kenan Thompson will host Trump-roasting White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Comedian Kenan Thompson will host this year’s annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Thompson is the longest-tenured Saturday night live cast-member, with seventeen years under his belt at SNL, he has also set a record for the most celebrity impressions in the show’s history.

The Emmy Award winner began his career as a child star on Nickelodeon’s “All That.”

While past Presidents have typically attended the dinner, President Trump has skipped it three years in a row. The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is April 25, 2020.