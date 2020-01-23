SPOILER ALERT: Mr. Peanut dies in pre-Super Bowl ad

Mr. Peanut, the top hat and monocle wearing, cane-holding anthropomorphic, 104-year-old pitch-man for Planter’s Peanuts is dead.

He perished in a new commercial starring Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes.

The perpetually smiling legume sacrificed himself by dropping from a tree that could not support all their weight after crashing the “nut mobile” they were all riding in. Then the vehicle he lands on explodes. so, no, he didn’t make it.

Parent company Kraft Heinz has purchased ad time during the Super Bowl to hold a funeral for its century-old mascot.

If you just can’t believe Mister Peanut is really gone, you’re not alone.

Many people on twitter are jokingly calling shenanigans on the marketing ploy. Comedian Ian Ibramson pointed out on Twitter since Mister Peanut is technically a seed, he’ll just sprout more peanuts when they bury him.