Sports betting now available at Southland Casino Racing

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (localmemphis.com) – Just days before the biggest game of the year, Southland Casino Racing begins sports betting. The casino’s retail sports book is open and ready to accept wagers on Sunday’s Super Bowl, NBA games, college basketball, and more.

Southland says guests can place bets at the teller windows and at several kiosks around the casino.

More growth for Southland is coming. Construction is underway on a $250 million expansion, which will include a new casino floor and 20-story hotel tower.