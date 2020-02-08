The history of the Academy Awards is filled with interesting stats and trivia

The biggest night in Hollywood, the Oscars, is Sunday night, right here on Local 24. Surprises are expected including possibly a history-making moment on the stage.

We take a look back at the start of the Academy Awards show and key moments since. For 92 years the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have awarded Hollywood’s best with the Oscar. While this is the 92nd Academy Awards, the Oscars were held every two years until 1934.

The first Best Picture Oscar went to the movie Wings in the 1927-1928 awards. Three films have won 11 awards: Ben Hur in 1959, Titanic in 1997, and Lord of the Rings: Return of the King in 2003. Lord of the Rings is the only film to win in every category they were nominated.

When it comes to actors, Daniel Day-Lewis is the best, as far as awards go. He has won three Best Actor Oscars. Katheryn Hepburn has the most best actress awards with four, but Meryl Streep has the most nominations with 21.

In the 90 plus years of the Academy Awards, only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director, and only one woman has ever won. That was Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for the film The Hurt Locker.

The official name for the Oscar statue is the Academy Award of Merit. It’s 13 and a half inches tall and weighs 8 and a half pounds.