FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Willie Nelson & Family are coming to Memphis, and they’ll perform at The Orpheum on April 20th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th, at the Orpheum box office and at Ticketmaster.com.

According to the Orpheum website, prices range from $58 to $128, with a Premium package for $303.