MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) - Methodist South Hospital has started a new pilot program. They're partnering with Urban Child Institute and Read 901 to provide a backpack full of early reading materials to every new baby's family. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

'Welcome Bluff City Baby' Royalty Hawkins. When we met little Royalty she was just two-days-old, and doing what babies do - sleeping.