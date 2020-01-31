Three Memphis museums up for inclusion in national “best of” list, your votes needed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Visitors come to Memphis for a lot of reasons, including Graceland, Beale Street, a world class zoo, the best barbecue in the world, and tremendous museums. Now, you can help three of Memphis’ museums be included in a national honor roll.

The National Civil Rights Museum, Stax Museum of American Soul Music, and Memphis Rock ‘n” Soul Museum are nominees in USA Today Readers’ Choice 2020 10Best list. The National Civil Rights Museum is included in the Best History Museum category, and Stax Museum of American Soul Music and Memphis Rock ‘n” Soul Museum are in the Best Music Museum category.

In its write-up of Stax, USATODAY said, “is one of only a few museums in the world dedicated to soul music, and it claims to be the only museum that focuses specifically on American soul. This Memphis-based museum is stationed at the original location of the Stax Records studio, where legendary musicians recorded, such as Isaac Hayes, Booker T and Otis Redding. Visitors see more than 2,000 related artifacts, browse soul music museums and check out exhibits. Don’t miss the films that feature other influential soul artists, such as Al Green and Patti LaBelle.”

USATODAY’S description for the National Civil Rights Museum is, “Part sacred ground, and part in-your-face challenge to your personal concept of equality, the museum’s focal point is the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was gunned down in April 1968. Vivid exhibits chronicle the assassination of King and the hunt for his killer, explore the faces and places that defined the American civil rights movement and examine the continuing fight around the world for universal equality.”

They said this about Memphis Rock ‘N’ Soul Museum: “This Smithsonian-affiliated Memphis museum tells the city’s story through its long and legendary music history, from the field hollers of the 1930s to the emergence of iconic recording studios and into the present day. A museum audio guide enhances the visitor experience with some 300 minutes of additional content, including 100 songs.”

Click here to vote for the National Civil Rights Museum.

Click here to vote for the Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

Click here to vote for the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum.

Votes will be accepted through February 16, 2020.