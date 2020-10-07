Skip Navigation
Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com
A look at COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and Shelby County for July 10th
1/4
Local 24
This graph shows new Coronavirus cases in Shelby County. The dotted line represents the 7-day average on each day. The largest daily increase was Friday, July 3rd with 442 new cases.
2/4
Local 24
This graph shows the number of active Coronavirus cases in Shelby County. When new cases are discovered, more are added. When someone recovers from Coronavirus (they no longer have an active infection) then they are removed.
3/4
Local 24
This graph shows the daily positivity rate (The percent of positive tests that day of all tests reported that day) versus total positivity (the percent of all positive tests of all tests reported since the reporting began).
4/4
Local 24
This graph shows the number of current Coronavirus patients in Shelby County hospitals.
1
/
4
×
Local 24
This graph shows new Coronavirus cases in Shelby County. The dotted line represents the 7-day average on each day. The largest daily increase was Friday, July 3rd with 442 new cases.
