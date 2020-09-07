Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Entertainment
Health
I-Team
Life
Business
Good News
Cool School
Cool Kid
Nation World
Politics
VERIFY
Latest News Stories
Mid-South coronavirus live updates: WATCH: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves & Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson give update on COVID-19 in their states
Google to open its first U.S. Operations Center in Southaven
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
Hourly
10-Day
Traffic
Closings & Delays
Latest Weather Stories
Jupiter to dominate the night sky on July 13-14
Severe Weather Threat
Sports
Back
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Tiger's Den
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Latest Sports Stories
Darrell Smith on WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational without fans
Nashville out of MLS tournament after 9 players test positive for COVID-19
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Latest News Stories
Mid-South coronavirus live updates: WATCH: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves & Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson give update on COVID-19 in their states
57,153 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, including 33,609 recoveries & 684 confirmed deaths
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Memphis, TN »
91°
Memphis, TN »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus COVID-19
Senior Shout-out
VERIFY
Find it
Local 24 Cares
Local 24 This Week
Contests
HeartThreads
CW 30
Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com
A look at COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and Shelby County for July 9th
1/4
Local 24
This graph shows new Coronavirus cases in Shelby County. The dotted line represents the 7-day average on each day. The largest daily increase was Friday, July 3rd with 442 new cases.
2/4
Local 24
This graph shows the number of active Coronavirus cases in Shelby County. When new cases are discovered, more are added. When someone recovers from Coronavirus (they no longer have an active infection) then they are removed.
3/4
Local 24
This graph shows the daily positivity rate (The percent of positive tests that day of all tests reported that day) versus total positivity (the percent of all positive tests of all tests reported since the reporting began).
4/4
Local 24
This graph shows the number of current Coronavirus patients in Shelby County hospitals.
1
/
4
×
Local 24
This graph shows new Coronavirus cases in Shelby County. The dotted line represents the 7-day average on each day. The largest daily increase was Friday, July 3rd with 442 new cases.
More
WATN would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow