Best places to visit in Memphis for Black History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — Black History Month is a time to celebrate and support the triumphs, struggles and unsung heroes and in Memphis, there are dozens of places to visit.

Memphis Tourism says the city’s history is what brings many to Memphis.

“Without the blacks in Memphis, Memphis would be drastically different so it’s important to take a look back and know who those unsung heroes are and know the history and go to those places that you don’t often think of that are apart of black history,” Milton Howery III, of Memphis Tourism, said.

For Black History Month, Memphis Tourism put together a list of recommended places to visit.

Of course, that list begins with the National Civil Rights Museum but there are more spots that Memphis Tourism says can’t be overlooked.

Howery III said one of the most underrated places to visit is the Ernest Withers Collection on Beale St. Inside, there are photos by the famed photographer of life during the 20th century, including the civil rights movement.

“In their archive, they have over $1.8 million in archive and photos and I think to get a visual and understanding the glimpse, a window into the past, that’s what you can do in this museum. In this gallery, you see these photos here that are timeless and these photos will live throughout history,” he said.

Memphis Tourism also recommends stops to places like I Am a Man Plaza and First Baptist Beale Street, the oldest African-American congregation in Memphis or walk through history on the Memphis Heritage Trail.

“In February, I think it’s important to take that time to take a deep dive, beyond on our own knowledge, and learn something that we don’t know,” Howery III said

Other popular places to visit include the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum and Stax Museum, both of which were recently listed on MSN.com as the best landmarks to visit in February.

To see Memphis Tourism’s full list of places to visit, click here.