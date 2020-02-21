Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
FBI agents go in with search warrant at southeast Memphis nursing school
Top Stories
Kolcraft infant sleeper incline accessory recalled over suffocation risk
Police in Arkansas warn about scam where woman and child ask to use bathroom to steal from home
Video
Remembering the victims of Nicky Sutton’s violent path to the electric chair
Video
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Barnes makes 7 3-pointers in Kings’ win over Grizzlies
Top Stories
Tigers claw Pirates, beating East Carolina 77-73
Ryan Newman released from the hospital following Daytona 500 crash
BIG3 to launch 4th season at FedExForum June 20
Video
Memphis Tigers release 2020 football schedule
Video
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
SPRING TRENDS WITH LANE BRYANT
LML
Posted:
Feb 21, 2020 / 11:51 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 21, 2020 / 11:51 AM CST
What's Trending Now
FBI agents go in with search warrant at southeast Memphis nursing school
Tennessee driver license services
Police in Arkansas warn about scam where woman and child ask to use bathroom to steal from home
Video
Help is here to fight long lines at select DMVs to get REAL IDs
Brandon Webber shot 16 times, including twice in the head, according to medical examiner
Video
Memphis family, community members to clean up cemetery where ancestors were buried in 1800s
Video
Dozens of Entergy customers contact Local 24 News regarding higher than normal bills
Video
Now retired former leader of Mid-South Food Bank honored
Video
Remembering the victims of Nicky Sutton’s violent path to the electric chair
Video
Libertyland and Tim McCarver Stadium aren’t returning, but there are big plans for the area that once was called The Fairgrounds
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar