Skip to content
WATN - Local 24
Memphis
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Local I-Team
Web Extras
Entertainment
Local Elections
Local Business
Local Good News
Local Cool School
Local Health Alert
Black History
Top Stories
Mississippi lawmakers consider legislation that could halt Olive Branch annexation
Video
Top Stories
There’s no love for Memphis potholes
Video
Arizona woman’s husband lost his battle with cancer, but he made sure she got one final Valentine’s Day gift
Video
Washington state woman posing as baby photographer plotted to steal newborn, detectives say
Video
Reunion event planned for Collins Chapel Connectional Hospital, which is undergoing restoration
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Local Prep Live
High School Football Scores
Sonic High School Sports Blast
Grizz Nation
Rebels Report
Tigers Den
Vols Country
Top Stories
Cincinnati rallies, beats Memphis 92-86 in overtime
Top Stories
Penny Hardaway named 2019 Communicator of the Year by Memphis chapter of Public Relations Society of America
Video
Morant posts 1st triple-double as Grizzlies drop Wizards
Local 24 Sports’ Jessica Benson gives out some awards (in honor of Oscar night)
Video
Simone Biles will blow your mind with this new vault
Video
Community
Your Local Experts
Local 24 This Week
Event Calendar
Local 24 Cares
CW 30 Starrs
Pick-A-Pet
Local Memphis Live
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Careers
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
TN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY
LML
Posted:
Jan 17, 2020 / 11:58 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 17, 2020 / 11:58 AM CST
What's Trending Now
An unforgettable Valentine: A husband shares his wife’s battle with Alzheimer’s Disease
Video
VERIFY: Do you really have to pay the fine for a red-light ticket in the Mid-South?
Video
Printable Oscars 2020 ballot | Make your movie picks
Local 24 Sports’ Jessica Benson gives out some awards (in honor of Oscar night)
Video
Pro Rodeo Clown Lecile Harris dead at 83
Video
Whitehaven Man Indicted For First-Degree Murder In Shooting Death Of 3-Year-Old Son
Mississippi lawmakers consider legislation that could halt Olive Branch annexation
Video
Teen indicted for stabbing death of girlfriend
Video
Orange Mound man hopes to bring new life to neighborhood through tiny homes
Video
How diverse is Memphis?
Video
Don't Miss
Malco Movie Mondays Contest
Playhouse on the Square
More Don't Miss
Event Calendar