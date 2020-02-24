Local 24 This Week February 23, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) - Residency requirements, Super Tuesday, Memphis city budget, and the Memphis housing market are topics on the February 23, 2020 edition of Local 24 This Week.

Local 24 News anchor Richard Ransom welcomes Local 24 News reporter Mike Matthews, Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford, and Kathryn Garland, President of Memphis Area Association of Realtors to the program.