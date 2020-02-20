Local animal shelter director explains how to keep your pet’s microchip updated

MEMPHIS, Tenn., (localmemphis.com) – Amy Goad, director of Sunny Meadows Animal Rescue, said it’s crucial to keep the information on your pet’s microchip updated.

Once the microchip is inserted, you still need to go to the company website of the chip to enter your contact information and other information about the pet.

“A lot of times they come in with a microchip with zero information and the chip will say not registered and so that dog is left here,” Goad said.

At her shelter, they will microchip the pet for you during the adoption process, and they will enter your information in case your pet gets lost.

Goad walks us through the process.

“This is the microchip. So it comes in this paper, and then there is a little tiny – like the size of a rice – inside here and that’s the microchip. So it’s just like an injection. The shot is given and the little piece of rice is what goes in. These are the numbers that you keep, you give one to your vet clinic and emergency contact so everyone has this number. There’s also a tag in there to put on the dog’s collar, so if it’s found and someone doesn’t have a scanner, they can still have the number on the microchip”.

“We put the owners email in and we get all the information from the owner, and the email sends everything to them so they update it. They can put pictures of the dog, colors, all kinds of things you can put about the dog,” Goad said.

There are a number of microchip companies that allow you to enter your information through their websites. It can be helpful to also enter other information about your pet, like if they are spayed and neutered and other physical descriptions.

“A lot of dogs look alike, but one dog may have a white dot on its head that’s unusual or something unusual – there’s a place to put all of that,” Goad said.

Goad reminds pet owners to update this information if you ever move, change phone numbers, or adopt a pet from someone else.

“All of that is stored, so when your pet is lost, hopefully somebody finds it and they can contact you through the company,” Goad said.