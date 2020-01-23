More Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches added to recall over Listeria concerns

The recall covers Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches that were distributed to 14 states.

Lipari Foods announced Wednesday it is expanding, for the second time, a recall of its Premo and Fresh Grab sandwiches because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

The recall now covers dozens of affected products and all sandwiches with a Best By date of 2/6/20 and before.

The sandwiches were distributed to food service and retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Details, including the sandwich names, Best By dates, lot numbers and UPC numbers can be found at this link.

The first recall involved just wedge sandwiches that also went to those same states. Details can be found at this link.

Listeria can cause different symptoms, depending on the person and the part of the body affected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pregnant typically experience only fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches. However, infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

For people other than pregnant women, the CDC says symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions in addition to fever and muscle aches.