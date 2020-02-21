Pet experts weigh in on the dangers of microchip migration and how to keep your pet safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn., (localmemphis.com) – Microchips in pets are supposed to give you peace of mind if your pet gets lost.

Microchip migration is when the microchip shifts in the pet’s body. It has some pet owners worried that it could make the purpose of the chip defective.

Veterinarian Cam Hornsby at Grace Animal Hospital said the microchip is placed in between the pet’s shoulder blades in a fatty area right under the skin. She said it’s important for the person scanning for the microchip to scan all over the body.

“You should scan it all over,” Hornsby said. “Start between the shoulder blades where you expect it to be and you scan in one side then the other. It picks up in a vicinity of 10 inches.”

It’s not uncommon for the chip to move slightly, especially in dogs with looser skin or bigger dogs who are super active.

“Sometimes if it’s a really active dog, it may move to one shoulder or the other shoulder – but it’s still in the general vicinity of where you put it,” Hornsby said.

Hornsby said pet owners should not worry about microchip migration. It rarely happens and if it does, it will not make the chip defective.

“In every dog, they’re probably going to move a little bit,” Hornsby said. “You’re talking about maybe a centimeter or two.”

In fact, he said the most important thing pet owners should know is that the microchip is not a tracker if they get lost.

“It’s not like any pet locator device,” Hornsby said. “They do make collars and things that can do that now. It’s literally just a little transponder that uses a chip reader.”

Amy Goad at Sunny Meadows Animal Rescue said the first thing they do when a cat or dog is brought to them is scan it for a chip. She said most times the pet already has a microchip.

“If a dog comes in here and it’s microchipped, we can get it back to its family,” Goad said.

Once the chip is inserted, you need to link your contact information to the chip number in case your pet gets lost or taken to a shelter. Goad has never had a problem with a chip moving too far. However, she has had problems with owners not updating their contact information attached to it.

“A lot of times they come in with a microchip with zero information and the chip will say not registered, and so that dog is left here,” Goad said.

Goad’s advice to pet owners is to microchip your pet immediately and register the chip with your contact information. If you get a pet from someone else or move, make sure you update the information everywhere the pet moves.

“So, if your baby gets loose and it’s found, it can reunited with you,” Goad said.