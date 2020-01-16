Recall issued for waterproofing and masonry protectors due to fire hazard

A heads up if you own some popular waterproofing products, as a recall is being issued.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that contents inside cans of Thompson’s WaterSeal Waterproofing Wood Protector and Masonry Protector can react with the package, causing rust to form along its seam.

About 852,000 cans are affected, and were sold at Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, Menards, Home Depot and other stores nationwide from February 2014 through September 2019 for about $8.

In addition, they said it could spread to other areas of the can, creating pinhole leaks. The CPSC said leaking propellant poses a fire hazard when it comes into contact with sources of ignition.

The CPSC is advising people to stop using the affected products, throw them away in accordance with local requirements and contact The Thompson’s Company for a full refund

The Thompson’s Company said they have received 18 reports of leaking cans from stores. There have been no injuries, fires or property damage reported.

