RECALL: Medtronic ‘MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pumps’

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Medtronic is recalling its MiniMed 600 series insulin pumps.

According to the FDA, the recall not only affects individuals who use the insulin pumps, but also their health care providers.

The recall covers Model 630G insulin pumps distributed between September 2016 and October 2019, as well as Model 670G insulin pumps distributed between June 2017 and August 2019.

The pump, which has a missing or broken retainer ring, could result in supplying an incorrect dose of insulin.

Medtronic advises its customers to perform the following safety steps:

Examine the retainer ring of their pump.

Stop use of the pump and contact Medtronic for a replacement pump if the reservoir does not lock into the pump or if the retainer ring is loose, damaged, or missing. If you stop using the pump, you should follow your doctor’s recommendations and perform manual insulin injections.

Continue using the pump if the reservoir locks in place correctly.

If the pump is dropped by accident, check the pump and retainer ring for damage and stop use if it is damaged.

Check the pump retainer ring and verify that the reservoir is locked correctly at every set change.

Medtronic says this issue has caused some 2,000 injuries and at least one death.

If you spot an issue with your product, you are advised to call Medtronic for a replacement at 877-585-0166.

You can find full recall information on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.