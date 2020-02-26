Severe Weather Awareness Week stresses importance of preparation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Statewide, people participated in a tornado drill at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

In Tennessee, Severe Weather Awareness Week runs from February 23 to February 29th. Each day, organizations like the National Weather Service provide safety tips for severe weather preparation.

Wednesday, the focus was tornadoes ahead of the statewide drill.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Belles said in the event of any weather concern, having multiple forms of notifications ready is essential.

“You need to have notification. When a severe storm is approaching, you need to know that it’s coming. Having a weather radio or being attuned, connected with your iPhone or cellphone. Getting notification of a severe storm is coming is crucial,” Belles said.

Belles said the drill also promotes the second step of being prepared and having a plan of attack when severe weather is raging your way.

“The second component is, what do I do? Now that I know that a storm is coming, maybe it’s going to produce some large hail or tornado or damaging winds. Where do I go? So, it’s important to know how to shelter from the storm. Have a place to go or plan in place,” he said.

Flooding is also a primary concern during Severe Weather Awareness Week. Belles’ third tip is to avoid walking or driving through water.

“Turn around, don’t drown. Too many times people think they can get through to the other side and it turns out tragically, so we have to be reminded of that over and over again. And there is the unfortunate surprise of how many people go around barriers. Don’t even think about it,” Belles said.

To learn more about how you can be prepared and how you can help NWS as a SKYWARN Spotter, CLICK HERE.