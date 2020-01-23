Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency warns about scam website offering fishing licenses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is warning about a scam targeting sportsmen and sportswomen.

The TWRA says a new fake website appears when you google “Tennessee fishing license.” Officials say the site has you enter your personal information, such as name, birthday, social security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address, and residential address. After gathering the info, the website never asks for payment for the license.

The TWRA says the website appears to have been created outside the U.S., and officials are working to get it shut down.

Anyone who may have used the website is advised to monitor or freeze your credit.

The TWRA says the only legit website to purchase a Tennessee hunting or fishing license online is https://gooutdoorstennessee.com/.