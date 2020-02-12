2020 Beale Street Music Festival features award-winning Ghanaian artists

(MEMPHIS IN MAY NEWS RELEASE) – With Wednesday’s announcement of the artists confirmed for its eagerly awaited 2020 lineup, Beale Street Music Festival is proud to feature two award-winning artists from the Republic of Ghana, the Memphis in May International Festival’s honored country for 2020.

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Sarkodie is not only one of Ghana’s most famous musicians, but also recognized as one of the most influential musicians on the African continent with the awards to back it up. Aside from his MTV Africa Music Award for Best Hip Hop and his two BET awards for Best International Act and Best International Flow, Sarkodie also boasts an astonishing twenty-two Ghana Music Awards including Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist, along with being named Artist of the Decade just last year.

With eighty-seven national and international music awards, the Beale Street Music Festival is excited to introduce an artist of his stature to new audiences.

The second highly acclaimed Ghanaian artist to make his debut at the Beale Street Music Festival is Stonebwoy, coming off his recent wins in 2019 for Best Male Artist from the African Entertainment Awards and AFRIMA’s Best Reggae Dancehall Artist. These follow wins for everything from BET’s Best International Act, multiple wins from Vodafone’s Ghana Music Awards for Reggae Artist of the Year and Reggae Song of the Year, the All Africa Music

Awards for Best Reggae Artist, and even the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite African Star!

“While we feature artists from the honored country each year at The Beale Street Music Festival, this year we are especially pleased to present two of the top artists from Ghana, and performers who are highly regarded throughout all of Africa and internationally,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May. “Given the excitement surrounding our salute to Ghana, we expect Sarkodie and Stonebwoy to be very well received.”