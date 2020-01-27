3rd officer-involved shooting in Mississippi being investigated by MBI

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a third officer-involved shooting in three days.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect was shot while deputies were serving a search warrant just after 6:30 Monday morning at a house in the 400 block of Florida Street in Clarksdale.

The suspect has been taken to a local hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

Two other officer-involved shootings over the weekend in Mississippi are also being investigated by the MBI. Saturday morning, a Coldwater police officer was shot during a traffic stop on Highway 51. The officer is okay and has since been released from the hospital. Then early Sunday morning, a suspect was shot by a Tunica police officer. Details in the Tunica officer-involved shooting are unclear.