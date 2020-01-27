Advocates gather at State Capitol in celebration of School Choice Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News is providing an exclusive look Monday at the education savings account issue in Tennessee, as we are the only local media on a bus caravan with supporters of ESA’s, commonly known as vouchers.

The visit to the state capitol in Nashville is a backdrop to the beginning of National School Choice Week.

Dozens of parents, students and Memphis area educators will spend the day meeting with supporters of ESA’s and attend a committee meeting this afternoon with a discussion on the issue.

The voucher legislation narrowly passed last year and Gov. Bill Lee hopes to begin implementing the program with as many as 5,000 students this fall for the 2020-2021 school year.

Tennessee’s Education Savings Account program will be in Davidson and Shelby counties and eligible students assigned to schools in Davidson County, Shelby County, or the Achievement School District can use state and local Basic Education Program (BEP) funds toward expenses, such as tuition or fees, at participating private schools.

The program didn’t come without controversy when the voucher legislation narrowly passed last year in the Tennessee legislature, as a lawmaker’s late switch of a vote allowed it to narrowly pass.

Lawmakers in opposition didn’t wait long to challenge the voucher bill.

Nashville Democrat – Rep. Bo Mitchell – sponsored and introduced HB1550 last August, moving through House and Senate this legislative session. Several Shelby County lawmakers are also co-sponsors.

As of last week, those at 30 private schools in the Memphis area expressed intent to participate in voucher program.

In Memphis and Nashville, the price tag for a private education is typically at least twice the average annual voucher amount of $7,000.

Brad will have a full recap from both supporters and opponents of the voucher legislation, beginning at 5 on Local 24 News.