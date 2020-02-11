Be a shelter pup’s Valentine this weekend with a “Valentine’s Sleepover”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Localmemphis.com) — Whether you’re in need of a Valentine or looking to give a little more love, Memphis Animal Services has dogs available for a weekend Valentine’s Day sleepover.

Starting on Thursday, interested people can pick up an adoptable dog to take home for three nights before returning them on Sunday.

“You get a valentine that really appreciates you and they get a break form the shelter,” Katie Pemberton, MAS Community Engagement Specialist, said.

Memphis Animal Services hosted the Valentine’s Day sleepovers for the first time in 2019. More than 30 dogs were sent out and a third were adopted through the event, Pemberton said.

“That’s not the expectation every time,” Pemberton said. “What we really want is to get great information about the dog, how they do in a home, hopefully get some great videos that can help them get adopted.”

Ultimately, MAS hopes it will help them find more homes for dogs.

“We are very full. Especially for February, this is usually kind of a lull. I think even last year it wasn’t, we’ve been seeing over a 20% increase intake so any kennels that we can open, even if it’s for three days, is a huge help to us and to the pets that are here,” she said.

People don’t have to be a foster to participate. MAS says, all people need to do is show up on Thursday between noon and seven and they’ll get them set up with a dog and it’s supplies.

If bringing home a pup isn’t in your dog park, MAS is currently in need of crates and dog food.