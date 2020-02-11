broomchallenge takes over the internet, but FYI you can balance a broom anytime you want

A new craze is sweeping the internet–literally.
On Monday, thousands took to social media to test out social media’s latest craze, the #broomchallenge.
According to countless internet users, an alleged post from NASA claimed that due to the earth’s specific tilt, a house hold broom can stand on its own February 10th only.
3News’ Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling believes the challenge is a hoax.
“It’s just balance. People think it’s special because at what other point in your life would you stop and try to balance a broom,” she explains.
An original mention from NASA hasn’t been located, but the agency eventually responded Tuesday, saying, yep – it’s basic physics that works year round.
Still, people headed to social media to show off their skills. Check out some the examples below: