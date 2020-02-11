#broomchallenge takes over the internet, but FYI you can balance a broom anytime you want

It's a new take on an old legend that so far, NASA hasn't actually commented on. Nope, it doesn't have to be Feb. 10 for you to balance a broom.

by: Kierra Cotton - TEGNA

A new craze is sweeping the internet–literally. 

On Monday, thousands took to social media to test out social media’s latest craze, the #broomchallenge. 

According to countless internet users, an alleged post from NASA claimed that due to the earth’s specific tilt, a house hold broom can stand on its own February 10th only.  

3News’ Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling believes the challenge is a hoax. 

“It’s just balance. People think it’s special because at what other point in your life would you stop and try to balance a broom,” she explains.

An original mention from NASA hasn’t been located, but the agency eventually responded Tuesday, saying, yep – it’s basic physics that works year round.

Still, people headed to social media to show off their skills. Check out some the examples below:

