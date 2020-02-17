Collierville to kick off 150th anniversary celebration Monday

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — The town of Collierville is preparing to celebrate a major milestone: it’s 150th birthday.

Collierville was first incorporated in 1850 but it was reincorporated in 1870 after losing its charter.

On Monday, at 12:30 p.m., the town will kick off its anniversary celebration with a ceremony on the square. There will be entertainment and cupcakes. Local officials will speak before the unveiling of a special 150th anniversary portrait of Collierville.

“All year it’s a celebration of our history and the community we’ve become today. We’re a thriving community full of businesses and amazing school system and so we want to highlight the best part of our community and we think that’s our citizens, our residents and our community groups,” Director of Tourism Ashley Carver said.

The theme of the town’s milestone anniversary is “Shine A Light” which highlights the rail line and the town’s present and future.

“You can’t underestimate how important the railroad is to Collierville’s establishment and growth. It’s featured in every major story of Collierville’s history from the Civil War to welcoming troops back from WWII,” Carver said.

The first train rolled through Collierville in 1852 sparking the beginning of the development, commerce and trade for the then-small community.

“We’ve gone from this beautiful town on the rail line, a light on the horizon, and that is still important and apart of our vibe and theme today as we have grown from a less than 15,000 people in 1990 to over 50,000 today. Next stop 70-75,000,” Director of Economic Development John Duncan said.

Collierville also created a website to explore its 150th year history, which will be updated with events throughout the year to celebrate the anniversary.