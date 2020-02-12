Convicted Killer Gets Life Plus 30 Years

(Shelby County District Attorney Release) – A Whitehaven man convicted last month in the robbery and shooting death of another man in 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison plus 30 years, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A Criminal Court jury convicted defendant Antoine Adams, 30, of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery following a trial last month. Judge Bobby Carter sentenced him to life in prison for the murder and 30 years for the robbery.

The incident occurred on Feb. 6, 2017, when 23-year-old Marquis Bell was approached by Adams’ codefendant, Octavious Bland, in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive. When an argument broke out, Bland began shooting the victim as Adams approached from behind and also fired shots at the victim.

When Bell fell to the ground, Adams, who had four prior felony convictions, stood over him and shot him in the head. Bell was shot 10 times, including three times in the head.

In 2018, co-defendant Bland, 24, pled guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.