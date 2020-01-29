Arlington Community Schools Superintendent Tammy Mason announces retirement

NEWS RELEASE JANUARY 28, 2020, FROM ARLINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS:

During tonight’s Arlington Community Schools monthly board meeting, Superintendent Tammy Mason announced that she will retire on June 30, 2020 after a 34-year career in education.

“This decision certainly does not come without mixed emotions,” Mason said. “What started as a three to four-year plan for me, turned into six and a half years because of the wonderful work our teachers, students and staff have been able to accomplish. Working with children and some of the most passionate educators has been ever-so rewarding, and I look back on my time as an educator with great fondness.”

Ms. Mason was named the first superintendent of ACS by a unanimous vote of the Board in December 2013. Under the leadership of Ms. Mason, ACS has been designated an Exemplary School District (2015), had nearly 10 Reward School designations since 2013, been voted a Top Workplace by employees for two consecutive years (2018, 2019) and has been nationally recognized with Donelson Elementary School being named a National Blue Ribbon School.

During her tenure, Ms. Mason also guided the district in becoming a 1:1 iPad school system, implemented STEM in grades K-12, expanded College & Career courses to include 31 college-level courses and 11 career pathways, and oversaw more than $15 million in Capital Improvement Projects.

“We’re certainly celebrating Ms. Mason’s tenure and this next phase in her life, but we also know we have big shoes to fill,” said ACS Board Chairman Scott Benjamin.

“Under Ms. Mason’s leadership, ACS was successful in its launch and has continued to thrive and compete with the best of the best statewide. Her legacy will not only speak to the strong foundation she leaves behind but also to the resilient student-focused, educational teams she has assembled.”

The ACS Board of Education has scheduled a work session on Wednesday, February 12th to discuss its next steps in selecting a new superintendent.