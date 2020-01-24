Aspire Public Schools changes to “Journey Community Schools”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A local charter school had a big reveal Friday. Aspire Public Schools has a new name and mission.

At an event Friday at Aspire Hanley Elementary, the district announced it will now be known as “Journey Community Schools.”

The mission is changing from “college for certain,” to “paving pathways to success,” because leaders say college is only one of many roads to success.

Last year, Aspire Public Schools national board voted to hand over control of its four Memphis schools to a locally-run organization for the 2020-21 school year.