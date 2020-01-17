Bruce Elementary celebrates ‘Bruce 3’ trailblazers with mural, ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – On a fall day, 58 years ago, 13 brave first graders walked into four Memphis schools to integrate them for the first time.

Harry Williams, Dwania Kyles, and Menelik Fombi, known as the ‘Bruce 3’, integrated Bruce Elementary in 1961. Friday, they were celebrated and immortalized at the school where they made history.

Dwania Kyles, one of the ‘Bruce 3’, just saw the massive mural of herself for the first time.



She was jumping with joy and called it overwhelming but mostly she said seeing it gave her a sense of healing nearly 60 years after desegreting Bruce Elementary as a first grader pic.twitter.com/LjHkK7a7Ws — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) January 17, 2020

“This is amazing y’all. This is a lot. It’s so big!” Kyles said after seeing her once-young self towering over the Bruce Elementary gym.

The photo of her was of the first day she, Williams, and Fombi walked into the school. She said seeing herself was overwhelming, but it was healing, too.

“When I first looked at it, it really is heart-wrenching,” she said. “It’s to know that now when the children walk the halls, children that look like me walk these halls, they’re walking in an energy that is full of love.”

That love isn’t what Kyles, Williams, or Fombi felt in their time at Bruce, but they certainly felt the love Friday morning. The three were celebrated in a full room, with tribute student performances of singing, step, and dancing.

“It’s beautiful. I’m proud to be here and I’m very humbled. And as we said, it was painful. Very hard,” Fombi said. “It is a reminder of the things the way they were, but it is also a positive reinforcement about where we’re going. The potential.”

The ‘Bruce 3’ together again and now immortalized on the walls of Bruce Elementary pic.twitter.com/CdljxZm0ak — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) January 17, 2020

Bruce Principal Archie Moss said they wanted to accomplish this for the ‘Bruce 3’ for years and to get to Friday morning was an emotional experience. He hopes the students will see themselves in the work.

“These were three brave first grade scholars who entered an all-white school where they were not loved. And now they have the opportunity, they have the privilege to enter a space where they are loved, where they are deeply known. They are seen and heard and that is powerful,” Moss said.

The murals were completed by local artist Jamond Bullock and sponsored by ServiceMaster.