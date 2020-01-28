Caravan of school voucher supporters spend day in Tennessee state capitol, as program’s scheduled launch this fall remains source of passionate debate

NASHIVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Dozens in the Memphis area caravaned to the Tennessee state capitol Monday, in support of Education Savings Accounts, commonly known as school vouchers.

The trip came during National School Choice Week and months after the voucher program narrowly passed last legislative amidst controversy.The group’s visit also came the same afternoon how the program would work starting the next school year this year. The program still faces a potential repeal vote in the months ahead, a move supported by nearly every Shelby County state lawmaker. Before sunrise, the voucher supporter group rolled out for a common cause.

“It is time for us to educate our children by any means,” Rev. Kenneth Whalum, a caravan organizer, said.

The Memphis area voucher supporters wore yellow scarves in solidarity and wore their passion on their sleeves.

“My life changed because of one thing: a choice,” Joi Taylor said.

Set to begin this fall, the voucher program will provide up to 5,000 families at consistently low performing Shelby or Davidson County public schools the option of up to $7,000 in taxpayer dollars for private school tuition or tutoring.

“This is not anti-teacher, this is not anti-public school, this is anti-failure,” Rep. John DeBerry said.

The voucher legislation narrowly passed last year in Nashville, and a repeal vote could potentially happen sometime this legislative session.

“If you are going to do vouchers, the first thing you need to do is make sure public education is fully funded,” Rep. G.A. Hardaway said.

Rep. Hardaway is one of several Shelby County lawmakers in near unanimous opposition to school vouchers and argue the process is being rushed for launch.

“It may be an attempt to hurry this scheme up to get it in so that it will be too late to repeal it next year,” Rep. Dwayne Thompson said.

As of last week, those at 30 Memphis area private schools expressed intent to participate in the voucher program.