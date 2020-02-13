Dogs trained to sniff for explosives, drugs, and alcohol patrolling Houston High School

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Dogs are helping to keep students safe at Houston High School, according to the Germantown Municipal School Board. They hired an Interquest K-9 to use trained dogs to sniff for explosives, bullets, drugs, and more.

Right now, the contract is only for the parking lot, but officials say it could be adjusted in the future to include inside the school.

“We want it to be a disincentive for students also. It’s not about catching those individuals. It’s about discouraging those individuals from bringing weapons, alcohol, and drugs to school,” said Jason Manuel, Superintendent for Germantown Municipal Schools.

The district also works with the Germantown Police Department. They use their K-9s inside schools.