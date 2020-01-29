FAFSA deadline for Tennessee Promise scholarship pushed to Friday, Feb. 7

The FAFSA helps students cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees not covered by other kinds of financial aid.

(localmemphis.com) – Because of the flu outbreak and multiple school closures across the state of Tennessee, leaders pushed back the deadline to submit FAFSA applications for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship.

The scholarship’s twitter page states the new deadline is this Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Due to illness and school closures, FAFSA is now due February 7, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST. Please reach out to your school counselors if you need any support in creating an FSA ID or completing your #TNPromise FAFSA requirement. #Classof2020 #KeepyourTNPromise #TNFAFSAFrenzy pic.twitter.com/P0wiRqAioS — Tennessee Promise (@TNPromise) January 29, 2020

1/29-20 – Due dates for assignments and tests aren’t the only things students should mark on their calendars.

As they work on exams, students should remember that the deadline to file for FAFSA is Saturday, Feb. 1 if they want to be eligible for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is a crucial application that helps students get financial aid to pay for college. It is used to determine how much federal aid a student can get, along with state-based aid like the HOPE scholarship.

The FAFSA is broken into seven sections: student demographics, school selection, dependency status, parent demographics, financial information, sign and submit, and confirmation.

To complete the form, make sure you have all these forms and documents on hand.

Social security number

Federal income tax returns from 2018

W-2s

Bank statements

Records of any investments

Records of any untaxed income

Students who are not interested in participating in the Tennessee Promise scholarship can wait to file until June 30. Students can file online, at the FAFSA website.

For any additional assistance in completing FAFSA, students and families may contact tnachieves@tnachieves.org. For more information, visit www.tnachieves.org.