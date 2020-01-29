FAFSA deadline for Tennessee Promise scholarship pushed to Friday, Feb. 7

(localmemphis.com) – Because of the flu outbreak and multiple school closures across the state of Tennessee, leaders pushed back the deadline to submit FAFSA applications for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship.
The scholarship’s twitter page states the new deadline is this Friday at 11:59 p.m.
Due dates for assignments and tests aren't the only things students should mark on their calendars.
As they work on exams, students should remember that the deadline to file for FAFSA is Saturday, Feb. 1 if they want to be eligible for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid is a crucial application that helps students get financial aid to pay for college. It is used to determine how much federal aid a student can get, along with state-based aid like the HOPE scholarship.
The FAFSA is broken into seven sections: student demographics, school selection, dependency status, parent demographics, financial information, sign and submit, and confirmation.
To complete the form, make sure you have all these forms and documents on hand.
- Social security number
- Federal income tax returns from 2018
- W-2s
- Bank statements
- Records of any investments
- Records of any untaxed income
Students who are not interested in participating in the Tennessee Promise scholarship can wait to file until June 30. Students can file online, at the FAFSA website.
For any additional assistance in completing FAFSA, students and families may contact tnachieves@tnachieves.org. For more information, visit www.tnachieves.org.