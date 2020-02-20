MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – From taking notes to hearing them, students enjoyed Soulsville Family Night at Stax Museum of American Soul Music Wednesday night.

Dozens of students and their families from Shelby County Schools took advantage of the opportunity to have fun and learn at a world class museum.

“The students were excited that Stax Museum was kinda in their backyard. But students, a lot of them, had not had an opportunity to attend the Stax Museum to see the things inside or really know about the great history of Soulsville, even with it being around the corner,” said Erin Luster, Shelby County Schools Community Engagement Manager.

Barbara Walker, a family member of a student, added, “Just surprised with the stuff in here ’cause it was a little shocking, and I didn’t know some of this stuff was going to be here. I was just surprised by everything, and the Cadillac of Isaac Hayes was very nice.”

On a related note, SCS is hosting “Readiness 901 – SCS Parent Institute” this Saturday, February 22, from 10am-2pm at the University of Memphis’ University Center, 499 University Street. The district describes it as “a FREE day of learning, support, and fun, including free childcare, giveaways, and a College & Career Fair.”