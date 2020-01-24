Harlem Globetrotters fight back against bullying during visit to Delano Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Harlem Globetrotters took time off the court Thursday to “team up” with a local school to fight against bullying.

Fittingly known worldwide as ambassadors of goodwill, the Globetrotters met students Thursday at Delano Optional Elementary in Frayser.

They not only showed off their skills, but also spoke about the importance of treating their peers right.

“It’s a strong issue that’s going on in the world today, we know it happens a lot in schools. It’s a lot of social media built up with bullying,” said Globetrotter Scooter Christensen. “I think, if we come with the power the Globetrotters have, if we come to the schools, and they hear our story and kind of give them a better sense of what to do.”

Delano was one of 300 schools the team will visit to advocate against bullying.

If you’re looking to see the Harlem Globetrotters live in action, they will bring their 2020 “Pushing the Limits” world tour to FedExForum on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 p.m.