Kate Bond Elementary students get lessons on the legislative process through special program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Students at Kate Bond Elementary are getting a leg up on learning how laws are made.

Friday, Tennessee State Representative Antonio Parkinson visited students at to teach students about the legislative process.

The students were part of TennesseeCAN’s Change Agent program, which allows students to get hands-on experience with advocacy. It also gives the students a chance to interact with their local lawmakers.

“Walking out of there, one of the kids said, ‘You inspired me.’ I said, ‘Inspired you to do what?’ He said, ‘I want to become a state representative.’ And I think that’s awesome and amazing, you know, because we need people to really, really care about our communities and the things that are happening and taking place so that they can make a difference,” said Parkinson.

The students will get even more interaction with local lawmakers with visits from State Representatives G.A. Hardaway and London Lamar next month.