NexGen 2020 shows local students possible careers in medical device industry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local students got a closer look at potential careers in the medical device industry as part of the “NexGen 2020” event Thursday.

Shelby County Schools’ college, career & technical education department worked with a part of the Greater Memphis Chamber to host the event.

Several businesses from around the area were there to showcase the opportunities available to students, and the value of technical education.

“Today, they’ve shown me the amount of opportunities that come within the engineering field,” said DA-Charius Brooks, a junior at East High’s T-STEM Academy.

“There are hundreds of jobs that are available, actually locally here in Shelby County. There are many, many opportunities, well-paying jobs. People can make $50, $60, $70 an hour, you know, as they go along in that career,” said Roland Rayner, President of TN College of Applied Technology of Memphis.

Around 300 students from more than a dozen schools participated in the event.