Ole Miss implements diversity and inclusion training for all students

OXFORD, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – The history of Ole Miss has both its favorable moments and moments many are not too proud. To make for a better campus, the administration has enforced a mandatory new diversity and inclusion training course for all students. Many say it’s worth it.

“It’s a family,” said Kylie Wright, Ole Miss freshmen.

There is a love for the University, but also a struggle with its past.

“I just know this school has a very racist history,” said Jessica Clark, an Ole Miss junior.

It is a history dating back to riots in 1962 after an African American, James Meredith, tried to enroll.

As recently as 2019, three fraternity members posed with guns next to an Emmett Till Memorial Plaque full of bullet holes.

“It was kind of really shocking and embarrassing,” said Charlene Brassell, an Ole Miss junior.

In response, the University is now requiring all students to take a diversity and inclusion training course.

“I think everyone could use it honestly. We all could learn more, work together. The fact that we start with students, I think that’s a strong start,” said Wright.

The course covers navigating diverse environments, relationships, and advocating for others.

“I’m an African American woman and sometimes being in classes where I may be the only one. You know, sometimes it’s just hard to adapt to other people, so I think that the training would be good so that everybody can come together and treat one another better in classes,” said Brassell.

“I think it will help with all sources of that including LGBTQ, race, religion. It covers all of that in my opinion,” said another Ole Miss student.

This is not the only initiative on campus. There is an entire Center for Inclusion and Cross Cultural Engagement.

“They are trying their best to make everybody feel welcomed. You can tell the effort is there,” said Clark.

The training is an online course and takes about 45 minutes to complete.

“I feel that people need to be educated on it. Once they get educated, it will act well with diversity,” said Farnsworth.

This could help students like Brassell, who, at times, can be the only African American in her class.

“I’m not going to say scary, but it’s like ‘Wow. This is still happening. I’m the only person in here,” said Brassell.

“Getting to know people better and understanding where they’re coming from, getting to know their stories a little bit better definitely will help us be better,” said Wright.

Many believe it is beneficial particularly in this day and age.

“We kind of live in a time where everybody is trying to put their best foot forward to make accomodations for everyone to be comfortable because there are new things popping up everyday. You don’t really know what’s okay and what’s not,” said Clark.

Do students think this change is long overdue?

“Kind of, but there’s no time like the present I guess,” said Clark.

“This is a step in the right direction, a step forward. We do love each other here. It’s a family and even though people don’t look at it like that, when they’re not here, they need to see that this is what it is,” said Wright.

All students must complete the training by April 1.